Malawi: Waxy Kay Set to Release New Song

Blantyre — Youthful Afro Hip-Hop artist, Wonderful 'Waxy Kay' Kapenga famously known for his hit songs My Foot and Zazii says he is set to release a new song with hidden messages tackling social issues taking place in the country's communities.

Waxy Kay, 18, said the song entitled Umudziwe Yesu will be released on December 4 and the song will initially be introduced on Radio 2 FM's Made on Monday radio program.

"The new song is not much different from my two previous hit songs because it is also targeting social issues that we are facing each and every day. Things that have the biggest impact on destroying the youth like sugar daddies and minibus drivers who are fond of driving too fast without thinking of accidents among other things," said Waxy Kay.

He said his song would also tackle the issue of nurses and doctors who do not efficiently help patients in hospitals because they are underpaid.

"The most important thing people have to know is that Waxy is a concerned citizen so my lyrics are always based on true real life issues that are happening in the society. As an artist, this is the route I have decided to take in my music career," said the artist.

Commenting on the production, Waxy Kay's General Manager, Eranive Ellah Chiwaya said the artist came onto the music scene in 2013 but became active in 2015 and since then he has released a number of music audios and videos with the popular hit My Foot in 2016 and Zazii in 2017.

"Waxy Kay has a unique style and his music is rich with educative messages, for instance, when one listens to his previous hit songs My Foot and Zazii, they will be able to relate the messages to what Malawi is currently experiencing," said Chiwaya.

Waxy Kay is also planning to release another song featuring Gwamba before the end of this year.