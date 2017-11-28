Liberia: UL Yields to Extension of Registration

Photo: oachim Sendolo

Students struggle to board a bus (file photo).

The University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU) has welcomed the decision of the Board of Trustees of the University to reopen the registration process at the university for three more weeks.

The three-week grace period starts today, Tuesday, November 28 at all UL campuses.

The UL administration recently closed the registration for the 2017/2018 academic year after deadlines for registration elapsed, a decision that sparked a series of student protests at the two campuses of the university.

The president of ULSU, Jerome Bernard, said that after consultations with the Board of Trustees and the administration, the university agreed to extend the registration process for an additional three weeks.

Bernard said although they begged for a one month extension during their meetings, but they welcome the three-week extension and he admonished the students affected to take advantage of the compromise.

"ULSU hails the swift and well-timed intervention by the Board of Trustees of the University, the Vice President and the Visitor, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who were instrumental in resolving the two week protest," he said.