Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Heads to SDG Confab in South Korea

A two-person Liberian delegation headed by Senate Pro-Temp Armah Zolu Jallah leaves the country today for Incheon, Republic of Korea, to participate in the first international conference and exhibition on Smart Technology and Procurement relating to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Organized by Yonsei University, Korea National Assembly UN SDGs Forum, Africa Asia Development Relief Foundation (ADRF), Love in Lights Messe K, Asia-Paciﬁc Peace and Development Service Alliance (APPDSA), and the TIA Group, the conference will be held from November 30 to December 2.

Mr. Augustine Arkoi

The other delegate is Augustine S. Arkoi, a civil society representative and co-founder of the Africa Asia Development Relief Foundation (ADRF). Arkoi is also the founder of Better Future Foundation (BFF), a collaborating partner of ADRF in the promotion of universal access to education in 15 countries in Africa and Asia including Senegal, Ethiopia, Liberia, Kenya, Philippines, Nepal, and Myanmar.

An official invitation to the Pro-Temp of the Liberian Senate, Armah Jallah, by 20 Korean Congressmen, according to Arkoi, said: "It will be an extreme honor and privilege for all of us if you could come to Korea for this event."

The conference is being supported by an array of overseas partners, including UN-HABITAT, United Nations Ofﬁce for Sustainable Development (UNOSD), International Development and Information Organization (IDIO), INDO-KOREAN BUSINESS AND POLICY FORUM, Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Korea Economic Daily, Environment Times, and the Korea Social Economy NEWS.

According to a release issued by the Liberian chapter of ADRF, the global forum and exhibition on Smart Technology and Procurement will provide rare opportunities for all stakeholders who include scientists, development specialists, academicians, civil society, world and media leaders to not only compare notes with focus on promoting the SDGS and climate action through technology solutions, but also ﬁnd the right partners and business opportunities - both proﬁt and non-proﬁt - in pursuit of common goals and actual players in the community and markets.

"As we know, in the past decades, advancement in technology has been so fast, transforming lives worldwide. At this juncture of the end of the year 2017, expectation and fears cross over the magnitude and speed of technological advancement as reﬂected in debates on its effects concerning the upcoming era/new age, styled: 'The 4th Industrial Revolution.'

The world had agreed at the first year of the millennium (in 2000) to adopt the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to mainly eradicate extreme poverty in the world.

"With this achievement secured, the world leaders again agreed upon implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 at the special session of the United Nations, which is much more ambitious and comprehensive, focusing more on 'Planet Sensitivity,' which is reﬂected also in the adoption of the UN Convention of Climate Change," the release added.

The SDGs guide each nation, both developed and developing ones, to chart its own development strategy and to cooperate with others by sharing resources, experience and knowledge including technology, said the release.