Liberia: Micat to Re-Open National Museum Wednesday

Liberia's National Museum is scheduled to be reopened tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT). The museum is housed in one of the nation's oldest buildings in Monrovia erected in 1843, four years before Liberia's declaration of independence.

Officials of government and other dignitaries will witness the reopening of the museum which has been restored to standard, reversing the effects of many years of destruction and neglect.

The three storey structure located on the corner of Broad and Buchanan streets is "an example of typical mid-19th century Liberian settler architecture which was originally designed to house the colony's first Court House. The three floors of exhibitions collectively entitled 'Waves of Time,' explore the ebb and flow of Liberia's history, cultures, peoples and artistic expressions.

"The exhibition informs and enlightens visitors through the collection of rare and contemporary artifacts, documents, photographs, archival videos, artworks, sculptures and a traditional hut and country kitchen," the MICAT released said.

Stories about and images of Liberia's 16 ethnic groups, as well as the establishment of Americo-Liberian communities, are followed by the history of the Republic of Liberia and its quest for unity, peace, and prosperity.

Finally, artworks by talented, contemporary Liberian artists interpret the country and its people's past, present and future.

"I am proud that as President of Liberia I have been able to restore the symbols of the waves of our evolution and I call on all Liberians to share in this rich heritage by visiting the museum," said President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The museum was severely damaged during the civil war and many items and objects in its collections were damaged, destroyed or stolen.

President Sirleaf made the reopening of the museum a priority to support the nation's healing efforts. Over the past year and a half, the physical structure was restored and the services of museum specialist Carol J. Alexander were secured to oversee the restoration and re-opening of the exhibitions.

Alexander is the chief executive officer of MaBu, a cultural resource company. She was the founding director of the Ritz Theater and Museum in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), the city's 35,000 square foot museum and theater of African American history and culture.