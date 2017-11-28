A seismic shift in generational and demographic voting patterns.

That is how several Swapo members who attended the just-concluded congress described the arrival of new, and mainly youthful, faces in the party's central committee.

Despite high expectations from both teams which participated at the congress, the outcome of the congress elections surprised many.

The biggest change was the voting pattern, which saw eight women scoring the highest votes among all the candidates, with Marco Hausiku - the highest-scoring male - coming in at number nine.

Some people who spoke to The Namibian before the elections started on Sunday confidently predicted a re-run for the presidential race, and a mixed composition for the top four positions.

This included local doctor Filemon Panduleni Itula, who predicted a re-run if President Hage Geingob would not have achieved 50+ votes.

Several congress, delegates also expected the results of the central committee elections to be split between the two camps due to the vociferous campaign that proceeded the congress.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah yesterday described the outcome of the congress as a "crushing defeat with a huge margin" for those who were trying to oust Geingob.

He said he was also surprised that the results of the central committee (although expected), was overwhelmingly dominated by those who campaigned with Geingob.

Several Swapo members who attended the congress said the change in the composition of the central committee was an indication of what it means for Swapo, going forward.

Whereas in the past some regions dominated the CC list, the new one has seen a shift with the two Kavango regions getting decent representation, and newer faces emerging to replace the 'old guard'.

Although many 'old faces' survived the axe on the male side, several new female faces came through who previously served or still serve on the lower levels of government structures.

Among them are at least two mayors and one deputy mayor, as well as those who serve in the National Council.

However, the final list is compiled along zebra lines.

Among the new female faces is Kavango West constituency councillor Rosa Kavara, youth league member and parliamentarian Paula Kooper, and Swakopmund deputy mayor Maria Elago.

Others are businesswoman Fenni Nanyeni, Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo, former Eenhana councillor Ester Kavela, Nono Katjingisiua from the Otjinene constituency, acting Hardap chief regional officer Theresia Basson and Loise Garoses of Kavango East.

Also on the list is deputy secretary of the Swapo women's wing Mary Masule, and Lüderitz mayor Helaria Mukapuli.

The new members will be replacing the likes of home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, former minister Rosalia Nghidinwa, former deputy minister Petrina Haingura, and businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun.

Also coming in as new blood is the executive chairperson of the National Youth Council, Mandela Kapere; businessman Tobie Aupindi; and Bonifatius Wakudumo from Kavango East.

Among the few perennials to miss out were both presidential candidates Jerry Ekandjo and Nahas Angula, vice presidential candidate Helmut Angula and former health minister Richard Nchabi Kamwi.

Former education minister David Namwandi, former deputy mines minister Henock ya Kasita, former mines minister Isak Katali, deputy fisheries minister Chief Samuel Ankama, former deputy youth minister Kazenambo Kazenambo, former information minister Joel Kaapanda, former deputy minister Petrus Iilonga, former minister Willem Konjore, and trade minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko are also out.