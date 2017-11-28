Namibia: Magic, Nampol Through to Super Cup Final

Tura Magic and Khomas Nampol will contest the Women's Super Cup final after winning their semifinals on Sunday.

The two teams emerged from the first round and knockout stages of the inaugural competition with Magic beating Galz & Goals 3-1, while Nampol beat V Power Angels 3-0 in the semifinals.

Magic's goal scorers were Anna Shikusho, Lovisa Mulunga and Zenatha Coleman, back in Namibia after a successful season with her Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas. Julia Ritjiuuo replied for Galz & Goals.

In the second semi, Shirley Cloete scored a brace and Laurika Afrikaner one goal for Nampol in their comfortable 3-0 win against V Power Angels.

The tournament saw a total of eight teams in action, mainly from the Khomas region, although young up-and-coming teams from Oshana and Erongo also competed.

In the group stages on Saturday, both the finalists scored big victories, with the star-studded Magic beating Oshana Queens 12-0 and Mighty Erongo 10-0, while Nampol beat Western Angels 13-0.

Coleman, captaining Magic on her return, scored two goals against Oshana, as did Lovisa Mulunga and Memory Ngonda, while Magic's powerful striker Anna Shikusho bagged a hat-trick.

Against Mighty Erongo, Shangula capped a great display with four goals, while Coleman and Ngonda each scored two goals.

Nampol, which also has several national players in its team, were too strong for Western Angels, with captain Mammie Kasaona scoring a hattrick, and Martina Tjauha, Iina Katuta and Laurika Afrikaner two goals each.

On Sunday morning, Nampol however suffered a 3-0 defeat against a young and committed Galz & Goals side, but Nampol still headed their group on goal difference.

V Power Angels also scored an impressive victory during the group stages, beating Oshana 7-1, with Alicia Gertze scoring a hat-trick.

Tura Magic winger Shangula finished as the top goal scorer with seven goals, while Beverly Uueziua of Galz & Goals scored six, and Coleman and Kasaona five goals each.

Following them on four goals each were Lina Katuta and Shirley Cloete of Nampol; Memory Ngonda, Anna Shikusho and Lovisa Mulunga (all Tura Magic), Alicia Gertze of V Power Angels and Veronica van Wyk of Galz & Goals.

The final will be played next Saturday, 2 December at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.

Namibia's former multiple world boxing champion Julius Indongo, who was a special guest at the tournament, donated N$2 000 for the player of the tournament which will be announced after the final.

The winning team will receive N$10 000, the runners-up N$5 000 and the third and fourth-placed teams N$3 000 and N$2 000 respectively.

The bronze medal play-off will be held at the NFA Technical Centre tomorrow at 17h00.

Coleman, meanwhile, said she had a great season with Gintra.

"I had a fantastic season with my team Gintra. We got to the last 16 in the Champions League and I'm hoping that next year we can go to the quarterfinals," she said.

Gintra were eliminated by football powerhouse Barcelona and she said they were in a different class.

"We had a very tough match against Barcelona, they had a lot of experienced players - they are in their own class and we still have to get to the top level."

Coleman, who has caught the eye of numerous agents after her fine performances for Gintra, said she will leave her future in the hands of her agent.

"Quite a few agents have contacted me, but I have my own agent who will map my future out for me."

"I was supposed to be on holiday now, but as you can see I have to help my team Tura Magic in the Super Cup," she added.

Despite her success so far, Coleman clearly wants to achieve more.

"I think my dreams are coming true, step by step, so it's just a matter of time, but I still want to achieve a lot more."