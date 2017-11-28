Africa: General Denies Deal With Africa Growth Corporation

Luanda — Retired general António Andrade on Monday denied charges that he and his son and daughter Miguel and Natasha Andrade are targets of a lawsuit in the United States.

The lawsuit has been filed by an American company Africa Growth Corporation (AGC), which claims to have been illegally dispossessed of estate in Angola.

The existence of the lawsuit was confirmed by the Angolan attorney general, João Maria de Sousa, stating that gen. António Francisco Andrade and mainly his daughter are suspected of involvement in illicit actions.

The legal action, according to the AGC, also involves the Angolan State and other public figures suspected of covering up the alleged illicit deed.

João Maria de Sousa pointed out last Friday after a meeting of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office that the acts of the general's private affairs could not bind the Angolan State.

With regard to her daughter, herself a prosecutor, "has actually committed irregularities considered serious, which were examined by the Higher Council of Magistracy of the Public Prosecutor's Office," stressed the attorney general João Maria de Sousa.

The attorney also confirmed that the Superior Council of the Magistracy of the Public Prosecutor's Office has decided to deliberate on disciplinary or even legal proceedings against the prosecutor in question.

In the United States of America, the case has been handed to judge Beryl Howel, according to an online Maka Angola issue, involving a dispute over the purchase by the Africa Growth Corporation several property in Angola, including buildings and apartments.

According to the AGC, the said property were illegally transferred to the ownership of Natacha Andrade Santos, in a case that involves a complex business network and the firm Illico owned by gen. António Francisco Andrade.

The AGC charges that at the time of these developments, the Luanda Government was under gen. Higino Carneiro, who is alleged to have authorised the transfer of the property to the ownership of Natacha Andrade dos Santos.

In his turn, in a note that reached Angop on Monday, the general said the Andrade family has not and never had businesses with the Africa Growth Corporation, having learned of the legal action on the social networks as he has not been notified by any concerned institutions from Angola or the United States of America.

However, he admits the existence of a dispute involving the Andrade family, the firm BLOX Construções, SA, Angola Property Group, Cristopher Sugrue (US citizen) and Omer Gal (Israeli) between 2008 and 2015.