opinion

The military is the only profession the world over that is a hybrid profession. For example, "doctors and lawyers" are professionals born out of a single field academic qualification. The military is a profession born out of multi-disciplined academic qualifications such as doctors, lawyers, engineers, professors, accountants, scientists, journalists, etc. It also comprises the less educated which includes Grade 7s and Forms 1-6.

The military even takes on board those who may have not had the privilege of seeing the door of a classroom but have good cultural and traditional education born out of their parents and village social structures . The world over, the composition of the military has made it become the torch-bearer of unity, peace and national development.

In Zimbabwe, the military is a diverse profession that is composed of all social classes such as scholars, intellectuals, academics, the less educated, including those not privileged with formal education. The ZDF is an institution that prides itself with a principle of regional representation. Its recruitment is based on district administrative quotas covering all districts from the Zambezi to Limpopo.

Because of their mix, former presidents Julius Nyerere (Tanzania) and Samora Machel (Mozambique) including Cde Mugabe found it prudent to describe the military as "fine men and women who no one should doubt their professionalism for they brought independence, freedom and are responsible for maintaining peace and stability which any nation enjoys. The military, the world over, is a strategic national institution which is the bedrock of national unity, peace and development.

The military, world over, is a profession that drives the national agenda of economic development. The military is an institution/profession that symbolisesnational cohesion and unity of purpose. The fear that the military's talk of a "straitjacket" concept would affect their respect of civilian authority is a fear of stooges who represent the interest of the West. The concept of "straitjacket" is not only practised in Zimbabwe but has been practised the world over in countries such as the USA, Britain, China, Russia , Tanzania and Namibia, to mention just a few.

It is a concept that requires the office of a president to respect the history of a country and defend national interests, independence and sovereignty. Anything outside that is never tolerated in the countries mentioned above and many others. It is a concept that has seen some presidents across the world being assassinated by the military for being deviants of the "straitjacket" concept. A good example is that of America where two presidents were assassinated for deviating from the American theory of a straitjacket.

In Zimbabwe, the military has demonstrated beyond any reasonable doubt the need for national unity. During the liberation struggle, the military were the forerunners of unity when they formed Zipa. In this regard they demonstrated their respect for civil authority for it was Zanu and Zapu that directed the military to form Zipa.

At independence the military continued to demonstrate the willingness for national cohesion by successfully respecting the civil authority that ordered the formation of a national army. This happened during the time when the West was beaming a lot of propaganda aimed at foiling the formation of the national army. Apartheid South Africa intensified sabotage operations aimed at creating divisions within the newly formed army.

However, the military regarded itself as a national symbol for peace and stability, remained focused and respecting the political authority, that ordered it to form the ZDF regardless of what some individual feelings could have been. Throughout the history of the ZDF the military has remained steadfast and averted the dangers of divisions that could have caused civil conflict.

The Chinese have their own culture of civil-military relations [CMR], so do America, Russia, Tanzania, South Africa and Nigeria, just to mention a few. It is equally important to note that Zimbabwe, too, has its own culture of civil-military relations. The bottom line is: Are the military respecting the civil authority? The answer is yes as evidenced by the firm command of the military by the Commanders-in-Chief of the above mentioned countries including Zimbabwe. The question that arises is: Does Zimbabwe need SSR or it needs political sector reform to aligned stooges (G40 cabal) of the West to the cultures of CMR in Zimbabwe?

Fellow Zimbabweans, when an institution is a national symbol as is the military, police, prison services and the CIO they deserve respect. In countries mentioned above these institutions are well rated and are regarded highly as institutions of national symbolism.

It is only in Zimbabwe where certain quarters of our politics behave like little uncultured children who care less about the value of their parents. The failure by G40 cabal to garner enough support to obtain political power should not be blamed on the military who are the custodians of peace and stability.

Freedom of choice, freedom of association and freedom of speech does not mean one should choose to associate with State enemies and expect the security agents to fold their hands. It also does not mean if one chooses to associate with those perceived to be enemies of the State and if one expresses sentiments that cause violence, the security agents must just watch. No! The G40 cabal and like-minded politicians must learn from oppositions in China, America, Russia and Britain who oppose the way issues are done but do not rubbish their countries when in foreign lands.

In regards to national development the military world over has been employed to spearhead research and development. The training of the military focuses on problem identification and problem solving. The military uses the concept of "scenario analysis, which is a process that looks at various options of situations that may obtain in future and how to prepare for those situations.

The advantages and disadvantages of each scenario are considered and the best scenario strategy that gives a better standing on the varying situation is considered for actioning. The second aspect of making the military a leader in research and development is derived from its hybrid characteristic. No one should doubt that the military is a one-stop shop , for research and development as it is a profession, comprising of many other professions, trained to think together for the same purpose and objective.

These varying professions now moulded through military training to form one strong competent, effective and efficient functioning unity becomes a national strategic organisation. It must be remembered that in peace time, the military becomes a useful tool for development. It is a real consultancy organisation that if well employed as is in China, Russia, Britain and America will be a catalyst for economic and industrial development.

Because of its hybrid nature, it is time politicians in developing countries start employing the military to craft developmental strategies through coordinated research and development.

The military is a state functionary that must add value to the economic development of the country. It is not only there for peace and stability, but can also be employed for industrial development as what happened in China, America, Britain and Russia.

The military is a well-trained, well focused disciplined, research-oriented government organisation that many countries have employed for industrial and economic development. The military is an institution that abounds with varying skills and competences that when carefully utilised the results are enormous.

History tells us that all developed countries used the military as their bedrock for development through research and development. The establishment of national defence universities the world over was of no coincidence but was out of the need to have a research platform where all national strategies are crafted by disciplined, patriotic think-tanks.

Fellow Zimbabweans, it is my humble submission that we as a nation must stop fighting political wars with the military as the G40 cabal was doing. Instead, the military should be engaged to be involved in serious research and development projects for the good of the nation. Like what has happened elsewhere, the military is the flagship for development and national symbolism.

It is hoped that as we celebrate the dawn of a new era, policy makers will critically think about employing the military for crafting national developmental strategies as it is the case in America and China. Dr Panganai Kahuni is a political socio-economic commentator with a military research background and a diplomat in the southern region writing in his personal capacity.