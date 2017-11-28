28 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: FNB Promotes Sustainable Agriculture

Windhoek — Believing that agriculture forms an integral part of the Namibian economy and the welfare of its people, FNB is committed towards supporting and promoting sustainable agriculture in Namibia.

In this regard it provided a N$60,000 sponsorship for the annual Paresis production auction held in Otjiwarongo on November 13.

FNB Agri head, Christo Viljoen, expressed delight with the fact that the bank has once again been able to support such an important event on the agricultural calendar.

He stated that 2017 has been productive for both FNB Agri and farmers in the country.

"We continually support agriculture in Namibia, be it by means of products, services, sponsorships, specialist advice or donations. As far as I am aware, FNB is still the only bank that had a drought support plan in place for our farmers, which was greatly welcomed in the market," he said.

Lately the bank has contributed N$100,000 towards drought support for farmers in the Karasburg and Bethanie areas - who are still experiencing severe drought conditions.

FNB Namibia also became a corporate member of the Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU), proving its commitment towards organised agriculture and supporting the slogan, "Promoting Sustainable Agriculture".

Viljoen said cattle farmers are currently experiencing a very good year and auction prices have increased substantially over the last couple of months.

"This is driven by market demand from SA feedlots and a low supply from Namibian farmers, as our farmers had to reduce their herds due to drought. We look forward to a great rainy season and to be able to stand side by side again with our farmers, even in 2018," he concluded.

