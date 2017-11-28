28 November 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Sudan: Hilal Edge Rivals Merreikh to Title On Final Day

Al Hilal wrapped up the 2017 Sudan Premier League crown on the final day of the season after beating eternal rivals El Merreikh 2-0 on Saturday, 25 November 2017, in Omdurman.

Prior to the match, Merreikh led the league log with 79 points, two more than Hilal, and needed at least a point to be crowned champions for the second time in three years.

However, Samwal Merghani and Azeez Shobowale scored in either half to ensure Hilal complete a successful defence of the title they won last year, finishing a point above Merreikh.

For the fifth time in their history, Hilal went unbeaten throughout the season. They will play in next year's Total CAF Champions League together with Merreikh whilst Hilal Obeid and Ahly Shendy, who finished third and fourth on 59 and 57 points respectively, will compete in the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, bottom three Ahly Medani, Al Rabta Kosti and Tiraa Al Bija, have been relegated to the second-tier.

