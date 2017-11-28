28 November 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

South Sudan: Salam Wau Claim League Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

El-Salam Wau have been crowned South Sudan league champions League after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kator FC Juba at Wau Staduim in the northwestern part of the country.

It was Kator, who opened the scores early in the game through Lumuro before Salah Abobakar equalized for El Salam. Sami Abosaed scored the winner in the second half to seal victory for the Wau outfit.

The feat saw El Salam complete a domestic double after winning the South Sudan Cup few weeks earlier.

El Salam will also represent South Sudan in next year's Total CAF Champions League.

South Sudan

Crocodiles, Pythons and Militias - Children Risk Death for School

"I know there could be crocodiles, pythons and Guinea worm in here and I'm scared every day" Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.