South Sudan: Salam Wau Claim League Title

El-Salam Wau have been crowned South Sudan league champions League after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kator FC Juba at Wau Staduim in the northwestern part of the country.

It was Kator, who opened the scores early in the game through Lumuro before Salah Abobakar equalized for El Salam. Sami Abosaed scored the winner in the second half to seal victory for the Wau outfit.

The feat saw El Salam complete a domestic double after winning the South Sudan Cup few weeks earlier.

El Salam will also represent South Sudan in next year's Total CAF Champions League.