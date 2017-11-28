Liberia: Former Vice President, Dr. Harry F. Moniba, Speaks From the Grave

On this the 13th anniversary of his death, the family, friends and supporters of Dr. Harry F. Moniba, would like to remind all Liberians of his words and actions while he was alive in efforts to promote peace, justice and democracy in Liberia.

Memory recalls in 1985, on live radio, while being held captive and at the barrel of a gun, Dr. Moniba defiantly stated, "this country is too small a nation to fight."

This was true then and even more so now, given our unfortunate experience with the devastating nature of war as a direct result of our brothers and sisters turning on each other.

Dr. Moniba's love for country, which put our beloved nation above all else, was once again exhibited in 1990 when Dr. Moniba was asked to take the presidential power by force.

In a public gathering he stated, "... If one single Liberian has to die just for me to be called President, then I do not want it".

These sentiments, whether said thirty years ago or today, still remain just as important for all Liberians to adhere to as we strive for a peaceful transition of power in our democratic process.

Let us remember all those who have died in our struggle to build a better nation.

Let us remember the tremendous gains we have made since the end of our civil conflict and let us ensure that we do not return to our ugly and unfortunate past.

As Dr. Moniba ended most of his public addresses, May God Bless Liberia, Now and Forever!