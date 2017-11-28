28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency

Southern Africa: Angola At SADC Media Workshop

Gaborone — A delegation of the Angolan Media Ministry headed by the national information director, Rui Vasco, is since Monday in Gaborone, Botswana, attending the SADC National Media Coordinators Workshop going from 26-30 November.

During three days, the meeting will discuss the functions and responsibilities of the SADC media coordinators, promotion strategy and the role of the social media in the region.

The agenda includes a presentation on the power of the media in promoting social awareness, updating of the SADC troika on media prize and launch a new competition for 2018.

The review of the organisation's corporative manual of identity will also be part of the agenda that includes a discussion and analysis of the SADC-TV, its editorial policy and subsequent benefits for the 15 members of the Southern Africa Development Community.

