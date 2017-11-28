28 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 15 Years for Raping Niece

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheillah Mapani

A Harare man was last week sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his three-year-old niece. Harare magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande sentenced the 28-year-old man to 15 years in prison, but suspended three years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

He will serve an effective 12 years in prison. In passing sentence, Ms Makwande said she took into account that the complainant is a young child, which aggravates the offence. She also noted that the accused is the complainant's uncle who is supposed to take care of the child as her guardian, which prohibits him from acting in the manner he did. The State proved that sometime in July this year, the complainant was taken by her grandmother from her home.

She was later left at her uncle's house. The accused took off the complainant's track bottom and raped her. The child later spilled the beans and the case was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Zimbabwe

Prosecutor-General Goba's Dismissal 'Null and Void'

Advocate Ray Hemington Goba remains the substantive Prosecutor-General of Zimbabwe and his removal from office was done… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.