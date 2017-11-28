South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Congratulates Ms Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters for Winning Miss Universe

press release

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) congratulates Ms Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, on being crowned Miss Universe 2017 during the 66th edition of the Miss Universe pageant held on Sunday, 26 November 2017 at Las Vegas in the United States of America.

According to NYDA Executive Chairperson, Sifiso Mtsweni "The incumbent Miss South Africa has made all of us proud. She represents the limitless character of our youth, seizing the opportunities presented by a democratic government. We wish her all the best".

Like Ms Margaret Gardiner, who was the first South African to win the title back in 1978, Nel-Peters becomes the second to win Miss Universe after competing with over 91 contestants from across the world.

"Young people in general and young women in particular must emulate Ms Nel-Peters by taking pride in their country and flying the South African flag high all over the world" said Mtsweni.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency