28 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: National Youth Development Agency Congratulates Ms Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters for Winning Miss Universe

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) congratulates Ms Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, on being crowned Miss Universe 2017 during the 66th edition of the Miss Universe pageant held on Sunday, 26 November 2017 at Las Vegas in the United States of America.

According to NYDA Executive Chairperson, Sifiso Mtsweni "The incumbent Miss South Africa has made all of us proud. She represents the limitless character of our youth, seizing the opportunities presented by a democratic government. We wish her all the best".

Like Ms Margaret Gardiner, who was the first South African to win the title back in 1978, Nel-Peters becomes the second to win Miss Universe after competing with over 91 contestants from across the world.

"Young people in general and young women in particular must emulate Ms Nel-Peters by taking pride in their country and flying the South African flag high all over the world" said Mtsweni.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency

South Africa

MPs Trade Insults During State Capture Debate

While some ANC MPs tried to stop a debate in the National Assembly on state capture, MPs of the party who actually… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.