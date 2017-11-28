28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Central Bank Foreign Currency Sale Drops By 43 Percent

Luanda — The sale of foreign currencies by the Angola Central Bank (BNA) in the last seven days dropped by 43 percent as compared with the previous period, standing at Eur. 150.1 million.

The information is contained in an Angop compilation of data from the BNA, stating that in the period in respect, the institution sold Eur 134.3 million (USD 150.1 milhões) to cover operations linked to credit letters.

Of the above amount, Eur 21.5 million went to telecommunication operations, Eur 18.2 million to travel operations, family aid, education, salaries for expatriates and others, while Eur 2.6 went to cover operations involving various products.

The average exchange reference rate for sales on the primary foreign exchange market, calculated at weekend was Usd = Akz 166,749, and Eur=AKz 186,303.

