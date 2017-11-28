28 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Accused Executioner to Stand Trial Next Year

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Yemeni national Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, who stands accused of gunning down Malian national Gamby Baya in an execution-style killing last year will only be able to stand trial only next year.

Al-Hersh, 39, who has been in custody since his arrest on August 2, 2016 in Ongwediva made his first appearance in the Windhoek Regional Court in Katutura before Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt, after the prosecutor general ordered that he be prosecuted for Baya's gruesome death.

Al-Hersh faces a charge of murder, robbery and defeating or obstructing the course of justice. The prosecution alleges that Murad on August 1, 2016, intentionally and unlawfully killed Baya in the vicinity of Kleine Kuppe.

The State has opposed releasing him on bail on grounds that he may abscond from Namibia, as he has no fixed assets in the country.

According to police reports, Al-Hersh and Baya were involved in unlawful business dealings, which later went sour. It is alleged that Baya failed to account for US$150,000 (N$2,014,500) of US$500,000 (N$6.8 million) that he was given by Al-Hersh for conversion.

At his arrest in Ongwediva, Al-Hersh was found in possession of more than N$70,000 in cash.

According to police investigations, Baya was executed while seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car. The body of Baya was found with a gunshot wound between the eyes at a dumping site in the surroundings of Kleine Kuppe. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Olympia.

Magistrate Diergaardt postponed the matter for plea and trial, remanding Al-Hersh in custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility until he takes the stand on June 3, 2018 for the start of the trial.

