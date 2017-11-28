Angola: Singer Miguel Buila Releases New Album

Luanda — The Angolan singer and songwriter Miguel Buila will release on 2-3 December this year his third album, which is to be entitled "Deus Me Consola" (God Comforts Me).

The singer has two autographs signing sessions reserved for this Saturday and Sunday, respectively in the Independence Square and in the Youth House of Viana Municipality.

The album has sixteen songs, whose lyrics focus mainly on the artist's experiences, moments of suffering and humiliation, as well as certain moments of glory and victory in his life.

The new Cd has participations by the artists Yola Semedo, Kyaku Kyadaff, Lioth Kassoma, priest Fábio de Melo, Angospel band e the Tuapandula Singers group.

Speaking to ANGOP, Miguel Buila said with this album he hopes to stimulate some change in people's lives. "We need to conquer, the Angolan society needs to know and understand the word conquest", he said.

He also revealed that 90 per cent of the album was recorded in Luanda, in the studios Rádio Vial studio and Letras, as well as in in Cantinho studio in Brazil.

The Cd was produced by the Angolans Hélio Cruz, Bone, and Omar Almeida, as well as by the Brazilian Martinália and Ivete Sangalo.

The 33-year old Miguel Buila is one of the renowned gospel singers of Angola.