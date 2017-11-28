Angola At African Prosecutors Meeting

Luanda — A delegation of magistrates of the Angolan Attorney's Office is since Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, attending the 12th Annual Conference of the Africa's Prosecutors Association taking place from 28-30 November.

The Angolan delegation is being led by the country's Attorney General, João Maria de Sousa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa's Prosecutors Association.

High on the agenda for the meeting is the reinforcement of cooperation on crime punishment and such other issues as money laundry, trafficking of drugs and human beings in Africa.

The Angolan official is expected to address the meeting on Wednesday, focusing on the strategy for cooperation among the members regarding transnational crime.

The African Prosecutors Association (APA) was instituted in 2004 in Mozambique and aims, among other goals, to coordinate strategies to fight transnational crime in the 27 member nations.