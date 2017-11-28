South Africa: Anderson's Former Coach to Help Tennis SA

Tennis South Africa (TSA) has announced that 2017 ATP Coach of the Year, Neville Godwin , will be joining the Federation on a part-time basis as a high-performance consultant.

Godwin will continue to coach on the ATP circuit but will provide his expertise to TSA whenever he is back in South Africa.

A key focus of Godwin's involvement will be to work with the new junior national age group squads that were unveiled by TSA in October of this year. He will also help to mentor and develop the next generation of young South African high-performance coaches.

"I will continue to be involved at ATP level in 2018, but I am looking to reduce the number of weeks that I am away from home. This means I will have more time to assist Tennis South Africa.," Godwin said on the TSA website.

"I am very excited about the progress being made at TSA. There is fresh energy and purpose and I believe local tennis is on the up. I look forward to playing a role in helping create future South African Grand Slam stars."

Godwin guided South Africa's number one and ATP world number 14, Kevin Anderson, to his very first Grand Slam final at this year's US Open. Anderson and Godwin were together for four years before recently parting ways. During this period, Anderson also reached a career high ATP ranking of 10 in 2015.

"We are busy rebuilding our high-performance pipeline and a key aspect of the project is to give our talented juniors the opportunity to work with the best South African coaches - currently operating either locally or abroad. Partnering with the ATP Coach of the Year is a powerful signal of our intent," Richard Glover, CEO of TSA added.

"This is the first of several exciting announcements, due to be made between by TSA before the end of the year... so watch this space."

Source: Sport24