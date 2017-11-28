Angola: International Public Tender for New Telecommunication Operators Announced

Luanda — The Angolan Government will launch an international public tender for a fourth global telecommunication operator covering fixed, mobile and pay-TV networks, with the State holding 45% of the capital.

The announcement was made Monday in Luanda by the minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José da Rocha, saying that by the end of this year the sector's regulator will have the specifications available for interested investors.

"We are going to increase the competition. It will improve the service and we will work on prices and the quality of the services," said the official.

He added that his department has already received several manifestation of interest from national and foreign investors, but the whole process will not be completed in less than three months.

At the same time, José da Rocha added, the State will privatise 45% of the capital of the public company, Angola Telecom, which is currently restricted to the fixed network.

Currently, the mobile telecommunications market has three global operators, namely Angola Telecom (public), Unitel and Movicel (private).

According to figures released by minister José Carvalho da Rocha, Angola currently has more than 11 million mobile cards registered.