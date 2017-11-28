South Africa: Know Your Rights, Expose Violence

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has called on South Africans to be involved in fighting and exposing deeds of violence against women and children.

"We must raise our children in a peaceful environment, wherein they are able to learn that violence is not a proper way of resolving differences," Minister Muthambi said.

Addressing the community development workers (CDWs) at the Ranch Resort Limpopo, on Monday, the Minister encouraged the delegates to familiarize themselves with the laws of South Africa such as the Domestic Violence Act of 1998, Criminal Law Amendment Act (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Act of 2007, and the Protection from Harassment Act of 2011.

"Our leaders such as traditional leaders, community leaders, religious leaders, and teachers, must be able to identify situations wherein women and children are being abused, and report such acts to relevant authorities.

"As government we are always committed to make our communities safe, and we have put in place several legislations that specifically deals with violence against women and children," Minister Muthambi said.

She said children are protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation under the Children's Act of 2005 and the Children's Amendment Act.

"These laws must be utilised to protect our children and women from abuse and violence," she said.

Minister Muthambi also urged the CDWs to be active in intensifying community education and awareness of sexually transmitted diseases and other health related matters.

World Aids Day

South Africa will on 1 December 2017 join the world to commemorate World Aids Day, which seeks to unite the global community in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV and remember those who have passed away.

"As we move towards World Aids Day, we are reminded of the crucial role that our CDWs continues to play in educating our people, and in supporting those who are affected by the effects of Aids within their communities.

"CDWs must be equipped with information in order to help members of the community who are in need of assistance," she said.

CDW programme

The CDW programme was primarily created to bridge the service delivery gap between the government and the people.

It is a community-based programme established by government to facilitate a solid community-government interface, which would result in increased access to government services by communities through the ward based CDWs.