At least 650 delegates from Masvingo will attend the Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress that will be held at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare next month. The gathering, which was initially set to run for six days, has since been cut to three days. The budget for the event has similarly been revised from $8 million to $1 million.

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said accreditation of delegates to the Extraordinary Congress will start on December 1 in Chiredzi. This year's event will be graced by members of the ruling party's provincial coordinating committee, affiliate organisations of Zanu-PF, student representatives and chairpersons drawn from all the 426 party districts in Masvingo.

"There will be one chairperson per each of the 426 Zanu-PF districts in Masvingo, who will be going to the Extraordinary Congress representing Masvingo. Joining the party chairmen are about 200 PCC members who include Politburo and Central Committee members from the province, National Constitutional Assembly members and provincial executive members," said Cde Chadzamira.

Cde Chadzamira said ruling party affiliates namely war veterans, ex-detainees and ex-restrictees, will have five representatives. Students will also have five representatives. Cde Chadzamira said the province will hold an inter-provincial conference after accreditation of delegates.

Delegates from Chiredzi, Mwenezi and Zaka will be accredited in Chiredzi, while those from Masvingo, Bikita, Gutu and Chivi will be accredited in Masvingo. Cde Chadzamira said the Extraordinary Congress will set the tone for a Zanu-PF victory in next year's harmonised elections.