28 November 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: NBC's Afrikaans Service Gets New Name and Look

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Afrikaans Service became the first service since Independence to be transformed from old NBC Afrikaans Service this week at the Gateway Centre in Khomasdal.

The re-branding of the Afrikaans Service sets the scene for a complete roll-out to re-brand all the 9 other radio stations of the NBC.

The NBC's Afrikaans radio service will now be known as 'Hartklop FM', meaning 'heart-beat' in Afrikaans.

Information and Communication Technology Minister, Tjekero Tweya applauded the management, for its decision to re-brand the station.

Mushitu Mukwame, Head of Radio Services said Radio Services no longer conform to the traditional way of reaching listeners but have incorporated social media and the internet to include all listeners especially the youth who are the most technologically savvy and forms the majority of the population.

"NBC Radio adopted a Radio Modernisation Strategy predicated on three legs, name change, re-brand and content correlation across NBC's ten radio stations," he added.

