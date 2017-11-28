Liberia: Alleged Theft in Speaker's Office

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay

Report reaching The New Dawn speaks of an alleged theft in the office of House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, who is also current vice standard bearer of the governing Unity Party.

The Chief of Staff to Speaker Nuquay, Eric Kennedy, broke the news to Legislative Reporters on Monday, narrating that upon reporting to work on Monday morning, 27 November they noticed that the Speaker's office had been allegedly broken into. According to Mr. Kennedy, three doors of the office were not burglarized, but the bathroom window was opened.

He suspects that someone could have entered the Office of the Speaker, either by using spear keys of the window that is attached to the new building. Mr. Kennedy claims that unknown criminals made away with one flat screen television, a decoder and two remotes.

He further explains that just as the alleged theft was observed, Police Deputy Director General for Operations, Col. Abraham Kromah was immediately contacted.

He continues that Col. Kromah sent officers from the Crime Investigation Division, who carried out preliminary investigation and promised to view tape from the CCTV or security camera that is mounted around the Capitol for further probe.

Speaker Nuquay, who replaced criminally indicted former Speaker Alex Tyler, is current running mate to Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai. The Boakia-Nuquay Ticket is poised for a runoff poll against Senator George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change, pending outcome of ongoing legal challenge filed by the opposition Liberty Party and Co-complainants against results of the 10 October Presidential and Representative Elections.