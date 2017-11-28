Liberia: UL Begins Supplementary Registration Today

Following deliberations, the University of Liberia (UL) Board of Trustees (BOT) and the Administration have agreed to extend registration for two categories of students, who failed to meet the deadline for registration.

According to a UL release issued in Monrovia, the two categories of students to benefit from the "Supplementary Registration Period" are: students who paid their fees, but did not receive the "registration-complete" stamp, and financial aid recipients, who did not complete their registration process.

The Board and Administration noted that these students will be allowed to complete the final step for first semester of the academic year 2017/2018. The release discloses that the "Supplementary Registration Period" runs from today, Tuesday, November 28, to December 9, 2017.

"Students who are qualified for this Supplementary Registration Period must have made payment of tuition and fees in full or in part no later than October 31, 2017," says the UL release.

"Those in this category should make a photocopy of all their registration documents and go to their respective departments for processing." Meanwhile, the University of Liberia remains open, with classes and other academic activities in progress.

"All students, faculty and staff are expected to adhere to rules, regulations and guidelines of the University of Liberia in pursuit of maintaining a scholarly environment that is conducive to academic and scholarly teaching and learning," the release concludes.