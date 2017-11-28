Zimbabwe: Chipanga Sent Back to Jail for Own Safety

Axed Zanu-PF national youth leader Kudzai Chipanga was been denied bail Monday after a Harare court ruled that his life would be at risk if conditionally freed.

He appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State with defence lawyer indicating that the charges against him would be challenged at the Constitutional court.

Chipanga is accused of issuing a statement denigrating Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga.

The former youth leader publicly apologised on television over his statement before after he was allegedly abducted by the military.

Defence lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said his client will not deny making the statement, but will challenge its constitutionality.

"It is my prayer that the court will never penalise one for making a statement in a democratic society. He will not deny making the statement but will challenge its constitutionality before a constitutional court," he said.

Monday was Chipanga's second appearance before the court after the initial hearing on Saturday.

Magistrate Sande ruled that the State had presented compelling reasons for denying bail.

"It's not in dispute that he was once kidnapped. The same people may attack him again so remanding him in custody will only benefit him and guarantees his safety," said the magistrate.

State argued that the public booed the accused and also chanted negative messages against him outside the court on Saturday. This cannot be excused because it is court's finding that his life will be at risk if released.

"Also, the fact that, if convicted, the accused is likely to face a lengthy (jail) sentence weighs against him ... For this reason he is likely to abscond if released," she ruled.

Chipanga faces up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.

Appearing for the State prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba opposed bail arguing that the fallen youth leader faces serious charges.

Nyazamba called the investigating officer, Joseph Josphat, who argued that Chipanga was likely to abscond, adding that it had been difficult for the police to locate the accused before they arrested him.

He said Chipanga, who claims to have been in police custody for more than a week, had evaded arrest for the nine days.

"We were looking for him. I hear there are claims that he was abducted but that's not to my knowledge," he said.

Chipanga's lawyer Madhuku had suggested that he pays $500 bail with stringent reporting conditions which would see him reporting every day at Borrowdale Police Station.

But Nyazamba said the accused was likely to influence witnesses if conditionally freed.

"He had dominant influence on the witnesses because he held a higher position in society. He is likely to intimidate them (witnesses) if released on bail, "he argued.

Nyazamba further told court that if released on bail, Chipanga was likely to cause instability in the country, adding that the accused was one of the reasons Zimbabweans demonstrated in the streets two weeks ago.

Locking him up would only benefit Chipanga since there are people baying for his blood in the society, said the prosecutor.