Namibia: Steep Increase in Domestic Violence Cases

Domestic violence cases have increased sharply by 23% for 2016/17, said major general Anne-Marie Nainda of the Namibian Police at the launch of the '16 days of activism' against gender-based violence campaign in Windhoek last week."We hope to reduce this statistic," she said.

Minister of gender equality, Doreen Sioka said gender-based violence (GBV) was a violation of human rights, and Namibians thus needed to work together to find solutions to the scourge.

She also urged Namibians to report GBV when they spot it.

"If you are in an abusive relationship, it does not matter whether you are a man or a woman, please speak out. Do not keep quiet, thinking it will stop. When somebody invades your personal space to beat you or abuse you verbally, normally they do not stop. Someone has to stop them, and that is you. Speak out," Sioka stressed.

"I call upon churches to work together and have robust youth programmes to instil discipline and respect for self and others," she said.

She noted that the launch of the '16 days of activism' campaign marked the beginning and strengthening of national GBV campaigns throughout the country until 10 December, when the campaign ends with the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, which is also Namibian Women's Day.

"This does not mean our fight against GBV has ended. The fight will continue for 365 days every year until the battle is won," she added.

"The launch is only to increase awareness of the scope of the problem and its impact, and to promote access to services for GBV survivors as well as strengthen national prevention efforts."

In her speech at the launch, United Nations resident representative Anita Kiki Gbeho said about 7% of Namibian girls were married before the age of 18, and one-third of Namibian rape victims were also under the age of 18. Furthermore, 33% of women aged 15-49 years have experienced some form of violence. Gbeho added that to strengthen and prioritise efforts, stakeholders needed to speak out, solid data was required to manage strategies, and laws and policies needed to be adjusted in order to confront and change attitudes and practices.

"Report it to stop it, actively support campaigns such as the Namibian First Lady's 'Break Free 2 Be Free' from violence movement, tell someone about the 106 GBV helpline, and have zero tolerance for gender-based violence", she advised.

Women's Action for Development (WAD) executive director Salatiel Shinedima said harmful cultural practices were a key factor in domestic violence.

"I know that we, Namibians, love our diverse cultural beliefs, norms and practices. But I strongly believe that culture plays a significant role in the lives of Namibians. Culture defines who we are, it is our identity, but I think some cultural practices that we inherited from our forefathers do not conform to the principles and rules of the type of society we live in," Shinedima said.