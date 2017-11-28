28 November 2017

Namibia: New Relaxation Centre Targets Corporate, Private Clients

By Ndama Nakashole

A new relaxation centre which offers tailor-made workshops and awareness coaching for corporate and private clients opened in Windhoek on Thursday evening.

The Lighthouse Lifestyle Wellness Centre teaches different relaxation techniques and in addition offers various relaxation therapies for individuals.

The workshops are also an excellent team-building activity, designed to meet a company's specific needs to enhance the performance and the well-being of employees, the centre said.

Founded by relaxation therapist Tabeya Boye, the Lighthouse Lifestyle Wellness Centre said it is also an ideal venue for corporate workshops, book launches, inspirational talks, small exhibitions and other things that require a relaxed environment.

Boye said in 2011, she was diagnosed with a burnout and when she wanted to go back to her normal routine, her body could not budge.

It took her a while to accept the new normal and she felt lost as she did not know what to do and how to restructure her life. During that difficult time, a dream was born and it was realised when the city witnessed the launch of Lighthouse Lifestyle Wellness Centre.

Speaking at the launch, creativity coach Karen Powell congratulated Boye and said the centre came as a result of Boye not giving up on her dream, as she always wanted to have a relaxation centre.

Anne-Thandeka Gebhardt, a Windhoek businesswoman, said sometimes working people do not even know that they are over-worked and need to relax and encouraged them to come to the centre as this is important for their recovery.

