28 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Role Players Raise Stock Theft, Poaching Concerns With Police

Windhoek — The increase in stock theft and poaching, the delay in appointing police reservists, and the danger of animals in road reserves were burning issues raised with the Namibian Police.

Chairperson of the Joint Crime Prevention Forum, (JCPF), Frikkie Engels, the executive manager of the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU), Sakkie Coetzee, and Richard Becker of the Karas Crime Prevention Forum, met the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, to discuss the issues. This was a follow-up meeting of the JCPF.

Ndeitunga accepted full responsibility that law and order, including halting stock theft and poaching, are a priority of the police and that they are looking at special forces to fight this increasing crime.

Like all government departments, the police are also under severe budget pressure, he noted, adding that "this is not an excuse".

Ndeitunga emphasised that cooperation with the various crime prevention forums and the public is essential to address the problem, especially when it comes to stray animals in road reserves in light of the holiday season looming and traffic bound to icrease tenfold.

Regarding the delay in the appointment of police reservists, Ndeitunga gave clear guidelines on procedures that must be followed, stressing there is no reason for any further delays in this regard. The police are thus planning workshops for the reservists.

As soon as arrangements for such workshops are made, the JCPF/NAU will receive an invitation to nominate a representative to attend them.

