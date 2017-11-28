Nigeria: Lagos Serves Contravention Notices On Illegal Buildings in Ikoyi, Vi

The Lagos State Government has served contravention notices on the owners of illegal structures, disused buildings and automobile mechanics operating in Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island as part of its plan to enforce the state's original master plan.

This was contained in a statement issued Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, noting that the state government would remove all buildings and structures that contravened the state's original master plan.

Bello, Chairman of Lagos State Task Force on Clean-up of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island, therefore disclosed to start enforcement today, noting that the enforcement of the contravention notices would continue daily till the end of December.

Bello said the enforcement exercise would be confined to the major streets and roads from November 27 to December 30 after which the enforcement team would move into the inner streets of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

He explained that the service of contravention notices and subsequent enforcement followed several weeks of sensitisation campaigns, which he said, was carried out by the State Special Task Force on Clean-up of Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.

Aside, Bello noted that such resident associations as Lekki Residents Association as well as Victoria Island and Ikoyi Residents Association had also sensitised all residents on the need for owners of illegal structures to remove all illegal structures in line with the law.

He added that the enforcement team would start operating from today in Lekki,, saying the streets would include Babatunde Dabiri Admiralty Road, Fola Osibo Street, Omorinre Johnson Durosinmi -Etti Hakeem Dickson Street and Ogbunike.

He explained that the renewed enforcement would be in phases in line with the commitment of the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to restore the original master plan of Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki.

Speaking on the enforcement exercise, Chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), Mr. Yinka Egbeyemi, sought the cooperation of all residents of Ikoyi, Lekki, and Victoria Island to ensure the success of the exercise.

Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police, urged all residents in the areas "to feel free to ventilate any new observations or reports about environmental nuisances that may have been missed out to the task force through the various residents associations for immediate action."

He said the exercise would affect illegal buildings on Ahmadu Bello Way, Adetokunboh Ademola Street, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, and Idowu Taylor/Martins Street, Samuel Manuwa Street, Ajose Adeogun Street, Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Water Corporation Close, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Akin Adesola Street, Adeola Odeku Street, Saka Tinubu Street, Kofo Abayomi Street and Ligali Ayorinde Avenue in Victoria Island.

He also added that the exercise would affect illegal buildings on Awolowo Road, Keffi Street, Falomo Roundabout, Kingsway Road, Norman Williams, Raymond Njoku Road, Oyinkan Abayomi Bourdillon Road, Cameron Road, Onikoyi Crescent, Glover Road and Osborne Road in Ikoyi.

According to him, other areas that will be affected in Ikoyi are Federal Secretariat Road, First and Second Avenue, Lugard Avenue, Alexander Avenue, Bank Road and Club Road.