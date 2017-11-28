Blantyre — England beat Malawi 61-53 at the Copper Box competition in England over the weekend proving their resilience against the African side currently experiencing administrative problems.

England began with the same starting line-up that secured a narrow 66-60 victory in the first match.

The world number three side failed to dominate early on against their sixth-ranked opponents in a physical encounter in London.

But the flying defence of Jodie Gibson and England Captain, Ama Agbeze, helped Tracey Neville's side to a second win.

"We did our homework and put our game plan in place today. It was a whole-court defence and that's why I got so many turnovers," Gibson told Sky Sports.

The two sides meet in the final match on Wednesday, November 29, in Birmingham.

Malawi fell to an 11-goal deficit in the opening quarter of the first test but they began brightly on Sunday.

The visitors forced England into countless attacking errors before Gibson stepped up the defensive pressure with two clean steals as the hosts opened up a seven-goal gap.

Kadeen Corbin, fresh off the back of her player-of-the-match performance in the first meeting, was once again influential for England on her 50th international cup against heavy contact in the circle.

Both Malawi defenders Joanna Kachilika and Loreen Ngwira received cautions from the umpires before the break as their shooters netted three quick goals before half-time to stay in touch.

Eleanor Cardwell was introduced after the interval as Corbin moved back to goal-shooter but the Queens got within four goals in the third quarter and Australian-based shooter, Mwai Kumwenda, set up a tense finale.

With Malawi on the charge, Neville called on wing-attack Sasha Corbin to steady the ship and her combination with sister Kadeen and Severn Stars Cardwell saw England finish strongly.

But Gibson, in only her second full game in an England dress, was the standout player as Neville looks to confirm her squad for the Commonwealth Games in April.