Angola At 5th AU/EU Summit

Luanda — Angola will be attending the 5th African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) Summit of 29-30 November in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, going with the motto "Investing in youth for a sustainable future".

Angola will be represented by its head of State, João Lourenço, in an event which the leaders from both continents will seek concrete solutions to promote better access to education, stimulate investment and create jobs.

2017 is a decisive year for the AU-EU relations, as 10 years have gone by since the adoption of the Joint Africa Union-EU Strategy.

The summit wills also strengthen the AU/EU political and economic ties.

At the summit, African and European leaders will discuss the future of existing relations, and focus on investing in youth. This is a key priority for the AU and EU as 60% of the African population is under the age of 25.

Other priorities for the AU-EU partnership will equally be discussed during the summit, including such topics as peace and security, governance and democracy, human rights, migration and mobility and investment and trade.

Other topics include skills development and job creation.

In 2014, the fourth summit brought together 60 AU and EU leaders that discussed the future of the relation between the two continents and bolster their ties.

The European Union and its member countries are the ones that have contributed the most to promote development, stability and peace in Africa.

The European Union made available EUR 21billion for Africa in 2016 to aid development, which makes them the greatest donators.

In 2015, EU companies invested EUR 32 billion in Africa, representing one third of direct foreign investment in Africa, while EUR 3.35 billion have been made available to the European Fund for sustainable development that could mobilise up to EUR 44 billion of investment.

Seven military and civilian missions are currently deployed in Africa, having EUR 1.4 billion been allocated to educative programmes implemented in Africa from 2014 to 2020.