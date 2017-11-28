Nigeria: LASG Task Force Arrests 19 Motorists for Driving Against Traffic

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force at the weekend arrested 19 motorists for driving against traffic along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Confirming the arrests, the taskforce chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement operations along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, said driving against up coming vehicles (one-way) is contrary to 'Scheduled (1) item 27' of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

He said: "It was shocking that motorists including private car owners could be driving against traffic on a long express-way without fear of imminent collusion with up coming vehicles.

"Out of those arrested during the enforcement operations, 12 were private car owners and seven commercial bus drivers.

"Motorists should understand that the on-going construction of 'BRT Corridor' along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway by the present government is meant to decongest traffic gridlock around that area.

"Thus, motorists particularly commercial bus drivers should desist from driving against traffic and obey different traffic signs conspicuously displayed by traffic officers along that axis."

He went on to warn that any motorist arrested for driving against the traffic in any parts of the state would be charged to court.

He said given the directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, all 19 arrested motorists were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Amos Olajuwon of the Lagos State Mobile Court at Oshodi.

He said the chief magistrate ordered the forfeiture of one of the impounded 19 vehicles, a Honda Car belonging to one Mr. Felix John, with registration No (BDG 465 XL), to the government after he pleaded 'Guilty' to have driven against up-coming vehicles.

He said: "The chief magistrate however adjourned the case to December 7, 2017 for commencement of trial on other arrested 18 motorists after they all pleaded 'Not Guilty' before the court.

"Prosecutor counsel, Olumide Ajibola said the arraignment of 19 arrested motorists driving against up coming vehicles would serve as deterrent to other road users across the state."