28 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Presidency Commends Level of Sudan-China Relations

Khartoum — Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul has lauded level of Sudan-China relations. This came when the Minister met in the Republican Palace, Tuesday , with the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Li Lyan.

Ambassador Lyan said in press statements that the meeting tackled relations between Sudan and China in all fields and that the meeting stood on level of relations between the two countries ,especially after visit the Chinese Vice-Premier , Zhang Gaoli paid to Sudan recently.

He added the meeting assured of implementation of what were agreed upon by leaderships of the two countries , particularly in economic and training domains, describing visit of the Chinese Vice-Premier to Sudan as successful and important.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed satisfaction over level of implementation reached by the two countries , affirming that there are amble opportunity to push further relations of cooperation between Sudan and China.

