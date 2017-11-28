South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Attempted Murder and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

press release

King Williams Town Task Team arrested three suspects aged between 35 and 44 years from Ginsberg, King Williams Town in the early hours at about 00h30.

Task team members were patrolling in the CBD area when they spotted a suspicious white Nissan bakkie at Walker Street, King Williams Town. Police tried to stop it and it went through a red robot and they then switched on their blue lights and the bakkie stopped. Two male alighted from the bakkie and the other one lean on the vehicle and when the driver decided to drive off then he fell on the ground and Police arrested him. The other suspect fled on foot and Police gave chase and he started firing shots at the police and the police retaliated and fired back wounding him. An unlicensed 9mm pistol and magazine with fourteen (14) rounds was recovered on scene and the serial number is filled off. The suspect who was wounded has been taken to hospital for treatment under Police guard and the other suspect who fired shot to the Police was also arrested.

Police followed an information they received that the other suspect (driver) is walking on the gravel road between Wimpy (Engen Garage) and Ginsberg, they went to that area and managed to apprehend the suspect. Upon investigation the suspect took Police to a place in Wesbank where he dumped the Nissan bakkie that they were using. He was immediately arrested as the third suspect.

The suspects were charged for Attempted Murder and Possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate Court soon.

The Acting Station Commander of King Williams Town SAPS, Lieutenant Colonel Khumbulani Bhele thanked the SAPS members for job well done in ensuring that the perpetrators are behind bars and the firearm used is recovered. "This sends a message that Police are committed in fighting crime and that we will not tolerate firearms in the streets and we will ensure that citizens are safe and secure during this Festive season," he added.