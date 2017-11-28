Africa's most adventurous music festival is just around the corner with one month to go before one of the Seven Wonders of the World welcomes some of Africa's top acts for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The world's travelers, festival-goers and music lovers will be treated to a three-day extravaganza at the mesmerizing and majestic Victoria Falls.

The carnival attracts the world's bravest adventure seekers for white-water rafting, bungee jumping and gorge swinging to the more relaxed Chobe day trips, elephant back safaris and sunset cruises for the less wild at heart. What's more, festival-goers get 10% off all adventure activities!

For the first year, iflix Zimbabwe, has joined forces with the carnival bringing together two entertainment powerhouses - 'iflix is delighted to support Africa's most exciting festival. We are a proud African brand that is hyper-focused on supporting the local entertainment industry. Naturally, it made sense to partner with Vic Falls Carnival as they showcase Africa's top performers in one of our newest markets - Zimbabwe. This vibrant event embodies iflix's values with a focus on fun and adventure. We cannot imagine a better way to bring our brand into the New Year... let's play!'

Year after year, the festival offers an incredible lineup and this years is by far its greatest line-up yet, with artists from across the African continent. iflix and the carnival are proud to have multi-award-winning international sensation Black Coffee headline the festival this year. Other amazing acts you'll get to dance and sing along to into 2018 include Mi Casa, Ammara Brown, The Kiffness, Mampi, Prince Kaybee, DJ Invizable, Ghapi, Tresor, Rubber Duc, Flying Bantu, Jason Le Roux and DJ Francis. Imagine partying to this line-up at Victoria Falls as we see in 2018! Only at the iflix Vic Falls Carnival 2017 - Get your tickets now and it won't be only be in your imagination!

FESTIVAL PROGRAMME

The party kicks off on 29 December with the African Carnival Train - a festival landmark. Hop on-board for this insanely beautiful train and secret bush party that combines killer music with awesome wildlife views.

On 30 December, the New Year's celebrations shift into full gear for the Community Party as a power line-up delivers the best in live house, African, indie and electro-pop across a host of parties around the town, headlined by none other than legend and world-renowned DJ Black Coffee.