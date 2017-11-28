South Africa: Festive Season Operations Result in the Arrests of Most Wanted Suspects

press release

A Tactical Intelligence driven operation comprising of police officers from the Provincial Detective Task Team, Durban K9 Unit and Durban Flying Squad, was conducted at Inanda Newtown yesterday. The team was on the trail of wanted suspects who are involved in a series of crimes reported in Durban. A total of five suspects were arrested at Inanda Newtown A, while travelling in a vehicle that was hijacked at Inanda. The suspects are aged between 18 and 32. They were positively linked to a house robbery case reported in KwaMakhutha, attempted murder of police officials, carjacking and murder.

One of the suspects is linked to the murder of a police official at Cato Manor. It is alleged on 20 October 2017 at 06:00, Sergeant Nonhlanhla Masondo, 39, stationed at Maydon Wharf was at a bus stop in Bonela Road when four unknown suspects armed with firearms opened fire on her. She sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene. Her service pistol was also taken by the suspects. The suspects will also be profiled to link them to other crimes reported in Durban and surrounding areas.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team responsible for the arrests. "Our Detective Task Team will work around the clock to ensure that the remaining suspect involved is apprehended. As we have previously stated, we are out in full force to arrest outstanding wanted suspects. There will be no time for criminals to enjoy the spoils of their crime sprees this Festive Season. We are requesting their friends, relatives, neighbours and families to call us and report their whereabouts so that ordinary citizens can enjoy the festive season," he said.