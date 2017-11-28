South Africa: Family of Four Found Dead At Ikageng

press release

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned a Gender Based Violence incident in which lifeless bodies of a 30-year-old mother and two boys aged between two and nine were discovered last night inside a house at Ikageng location near Potchefstroom.

According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that a 46-year-old husband had an argument with her wife last night before they went to bed. The husband allegedly went to the children's bedroom where he took the boys, then instructed his 13-year-old step-daughter to go and search for her mother in the Township.

The step-daughter allegedly came back and discovered her father's body hanging on the roof rafters. She went to call the neighbours who alerted the police. The latter discovered three more bodies inside the house. Subsequent to the incident, the police are investigating three counts of murder and inquest. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage.

The Provincial Commissioner expressed her sincere condolences to the family. She also condemned the incident and said it is disturbing to see incidents such as this one at the time when the Sixteen Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children is taking place in the country. She urged members of the community to use the services of available professionals to resolve their disputes.