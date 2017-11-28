Nigeria: FAAN to Rehabilitate Enugu Airport Runway Before Christmas

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that the agency plans to rehabilitate the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu before the high Christmas traffic.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the agency, Saleh Dunoma who told journalists recently during the ICAO World Aviation Forum in Abuja that FAAN would commence repair work on the bad portions of the runway before the Yuletide celebrations.

The palliative work, he explained, is expected to start two weeks before Christmas to cater for the expected traffic during the Yuletide.

"I was in Enugu last week and we are just planning to have a two weeks break just before the Christmas to make sure that we take care of that runway but it has to be properly planned; we want to plan it in such a way that the inconveniences would be minimised", he said.

He explained that after inspecting the runway last week during his visit to Enugu state, he spoke to the Enugu state government on what they intend to do to ensure safety on the runway and disclosed that while work would be going on at the airport it would not be closed but the time of operations would be shortened for speedy completion of work.

"So I have spoken to the people of Enugu, precisely the government so that they know what we intend to do, we are not going to close it. But what we intend to do is to maybe shorten the time of operations, so that we can take ten days and fix it but operations would continue," Dunoma said.