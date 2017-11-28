South Africa: Police Launch Massive Manhunt for Group of Armed Suspects

press release

The Dedicated Joint Task Team composed of various Police Units, launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who stormed a retail shop in Modjdji Plaza in Ga-Kgapane Township of the Bolobedu Policing area outside Tzaneen in the early hours of this morning, 28 November 2017 at about 02:00.

It is alleged that a group of about 20 armed suspects attacked the plaza, broke and entered one of the retail shops, blasted the safe. The Police were notified and reacted swiftly.

Upon arrival at the entrance of the plaza, the Police were shot at by the suspects. Officers retaliated and during that process, one Police officer was injured, a Police car was damaged and the suspects fled the scene with unknown vehicles.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned this barbaric act but he assured members of the community that this Task Team is going to hunt them day and night until they are brought to book.

Members of the community are advised and encouraged to come on board to protect and support the Police in their endeavour to fight against crime because an attack to the Police is an attack to the State, concluded General Scheepers.

These suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to their arrest, may contact Lieutenant Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181, Crime Stop number 0860010111, Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.