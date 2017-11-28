27 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Amate Clinches CBN Governor's Golf Cup

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — A medical doctor, Ahmed Amate, shot 67 nett to win the CBN Governor's Cup on a sunny day at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

His gross for the tournament was 89, a mix of seven pars, seven bogeys and three double bogeys.

Playing in the Men's Division Three category, Amate's path to victory was eased by a back-nine run of 40.

Following the victory, the IBB Committee lowered his handicap from 22 to 19.4.

A field of 200 golfers featured in the CBN Cup, the last official tournament on the schedule of IBB Golf Club for the year.

An excited Amate afterwards vowed to defend his new handicap or even consider becoming a golf professional in the future.

"The thing about golf is that when it comes, it comes. You can have a bad day; I happened to play well today. I will keep playing well and will be glad to defend the title next year," he said.

M.B Rafferty marginally edged the Men Division 1 (Handicap 0-12) beating Tony Azogu on countback while C. Osarumwese grabbed the second runner up nett with 74.

Sola Awoyungbo carded 79 to win the CBN Pensioners title; O.M Fakiyesi was three shots off for the runner up nett.

Dipo Sanya (Gross), Samuel Anyamele (Veteran) and Davou Tiri (Men D2) all clinched individual laurels.

Rachel Danjuma (71) defeated Amina Wilfred by two shots to triumph in the ladies' handicap 0-20 category, while J. Ikwue, who shot 74, took honours in 21-30 category by one stroke.

Grace Ihonvbere won the Ladies Longest Drive, resting 227 metres from the green, while Danjuma took the nearest to the pin (22.5ft) to the flag.

IBB Captain Sunday Ameh (SAN) thanked the governor of CBN for making the tournament a feature at the club in the past 11 seasons.

The Acting Director Corporate Communications CBN, Isaac Okorafor expressed delight at the successful competition of the tournament, adding the sponsors were encouraged by the large number of participants.

"We pledge that having done it for 11 years, we will continue to sponsor the tournament and even take it higher," Okorafor said.

