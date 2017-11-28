28 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dumi Masilela Murder Case - Charges Dropped Against Co-Accused

Tagged:

Related Topics

Charges against one of the men accused of killing Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela were provisionally withdrawn in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Pheello Maleleka told the court he received an instruction from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to provisionally withdraw charges against Solomon Mukhuba.

Maleleka said there was insufficient evidence linking Mukhuba to the case.

However, the case against Mukhuba's co-accused, Sifundo Nkosi and Bongani Masombuka, is to continue.

Nkosi turned himself over to police a few days after Masilela was murdered, after he discovered that Masombuka had been arrested.

The men have been charged with murder as well as attempted hijacking.

Twenty-nine-year-old Masilela died in August after the occupants of a black Jeep shot at him.

The actor and former professional football player was hit once, but managed to drive himself to hospital where he underwent surgery.

However, he died later that day.

The case has been postponed to December 8 for further investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

Transnet Probing Claims It Was Involved in Six Gupta-Linked Deals

Transnet is currently conducting internal probes into six Gupta-linked deals, following allegations made against them in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.