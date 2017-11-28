Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Will Surprise the World - Gono

Photo: The Herald

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe boss, Gideon Gono (file photo).

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr Gideon Gono says the newly sworn president, Emmerson Mnangagwa will shock the world by taking the country from the current economic turmoil to a global powerhouse.

Dr Gono was speaking to 263Chat on Friday last week after Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

He lauded Mnangagwa's inaugural speech saying it carried so much hope for the nation, calling for collective efforts from citizens towards rebuilding the nation.

"The president's speech was pregnant with new ideas which promote national cohesion , one which encourages foreign direct investment and pulls every citizen in one direction.

"This is what the country needs and i can assure you that the new president will surprise the world through his acumen-ship in the business sector. What is needed is the right mindset that can take the country to greater heights again.

"If his speech is anything to go by, then he will the country a sense of direction that it has been lacking for long time," said Gono, who was the Central Bank Governor during the worst turn of the economy.

There has been a new wave of optimism from the millions of Zimbabweans both in the country and abroad , after the immediate resignation of former President, Robert Mugabe,last week, whom many believe had led the nation into stagnation.

Gono called on all citizens to embrace the "new era", encouraging "non-believers" to come to terms with the fact that the country has opened a new chapter.

President Mnangagwa is highly regarded in terms of economic prowess and is credited for quite a number of succesful government projects including Command Agriculture. It is also believed that he has strong ties with the western world and China- key nations when it comes to unlocking foreign direct investment (FDI).