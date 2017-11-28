Southern Africa: South Africa and Angola to Scrap Visas to Ease Travel Between Both Countries

Angolan President Joao Lourenco was recently in South Africa for a two-day working visit holding bilateral talks with South African leader Jacob Zuma. Reports say there are plans to scrap visas for passport holders from the two countries.

South Africa and Angola are poised to scrap visas for all categories of visa holders. Reports indicate that holders of passports from both countries won't be required to obtain a visitor's visa for visits that are shorter than 30 days at a time and 90 days in a year.

The visa agreement between Angola and South Africa is the same the one Angola shares with Namibia.

Angola's President Joao Lourenco recently met South Africa's President Jacob Zuma to discuss opportunities for cooperation.

Read: Angola votes for a new president after 38 years rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos

In his remarks President Zuma said "It is a distinct pleasure and a privilege for me to be addressing the first South Africa - Angola Business Forum in the presence of such an esteemed audience."

The two leaders also discussed trading partnerships and investments. The quest for a visa free Africa is still being pushed by the African Union (AU). Over time, more countries have either removed visa restrictions or made it easier for other African nationals to visit.

Since his inauguration, Angola's new president Lourenco has taken more radical steps since taking over from his predecessor José Eduardo dos Santos. Recently Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former president dos Santos was fired as head of Sonangol, Angola's state oil company. Lourenco also replaced the head of intelligence and removed the central bank governor.

South Africa is the first country President Lourenco visited in his first 100 days as president of Angola. Unlike his predecessor dos Santos who engaged in what analysts called "muted diplomacy," Lourenco has broken away from that tradition, asserting himself strongly in country and becoming more active in the region.