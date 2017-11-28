28 November 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Defence Department Overspends By R35 Million On VIP Flights

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Kobus Marais MP

A reply to a DA Parliamentary Question has revealed that the Department of Defence (DOD) has blown their budget for Very Very Important Person (VVIP) flights in the 2015 - 2018 period by R22.5 million and in the 2016/17 year, by an astounding R35 million.

The DOD is mandated to transport the President, Deputy President and other principles in a manner which guarantees their safety as well as ensuring their on-time arrivals for appointments at various destinations, internationally and domestically.

The DA will now ask further Parliamentary Questions to determine exactly which VVIPs were transported, whether or not they were on official business and who accompanied them.

The reply also shows that at least three big-ticket VVIP Charter flights alone collectively cost the Department more than R12.5 million in the 2016/17 financial year.

This is what happens when President Zuma refuses to fly on the perfectly functional Presidential Jet, Inkwazi.

The failing ANC government could have used the R35 million to supply 3 500 flush toilets to indigent communities or built nearly 270 Reconstruction and Development Programme homes.

The DA will not sit idly by while the ANC continues to waste money on luxuries for the political elite at the expense of millions of South Africans who are forced to survive without the most basic of services.

Kobus Marais MP

DA Shadow Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

South Africa

Transnet Probing Claims It Was Involved in Six Gupta-Linked Deals

Transnet is currently conducting internal probes into six Gupta-linked deals, following allegations made against them in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.