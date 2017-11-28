South Africa: DA 2017 Parliamentary Review - Tackling Self-Generated Crises and Confronting State Capture

press release

It is with great pleasure that I present a review of the parliamentary activities of the Democratic Alliance for 2017. As we have done in the past, we table this document with the purpose of accounting to the people of South Africa on what we have done as the Official Opposition during the course of the last year.

Without a shadow of doubt, this year was dominated by President Jacob Zuma and his many acolytes who broke the law and violated the Constitution to capture our state institutions for their own nefarious purposes. Despite this, the Democratic Alliance has again emerged as the peoples' champion in Parliament, ensuring that the Executive is held to account, the rule of law is upheld and that the corrupt are criminally prosecuted.

South Africa was beset with unprecedented crises in 2017. Nearly all of these were self-generated by an ANC-led government at war with itself, headed by a compromised President, and aided and abetted by those obsessed with succeeding him.

From Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's pathological drive to sabotage social grants, to President Zuma's two disastrous Cabinet reshuffles, to the #GuptaLeaks revelations and the ANC's desperate efforts to block and frustrate an investigation into allegations of State Capture.

Indeed, 2017 will be remembered as the year in which the final veneer of legitimacy still surrounded the ANC-led government faded amid chronic mismanagement of the state and an avalanche of corruption scandals. It will be remembered for Jacob Zuma's arrogance in Parliament and his contempt for the Constitution. It will be remembered for the ANC Caucus' deliberate and dogged defence of Zuma and their unwavering allegiance to a compromised President.

However, 2017 will also be remembered for the work done by the DA in Parliament. Through our efforts, the corruption of the ANC-led government has been laid bare and the self-created crises of this tainted administration have been tackled head-on.

This parliamentary year will be remembered for many things - including the stellar work done by the Ad Hoc Committee on the SABC Board Inquiry, the Portfolio Committee on Social Development and SCOPA's handling of the social grants crisis, and the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises' Eskom Inquiry. It will be remembered for our Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma which was supported by no fewer than 177 MPs from every party.

The DA has remained steadfast and unwavering in its commitment to the Constitution and to making Parliament work. Once again, we took up the fight on behalf of the people of South Africa and forced Government to confront and deal with the many crises confronting it. Using the country's apex institution, Parliament, we have held the Executive to account and found solutions.

We will continue to resist efforts to side-line the Legislature, by those who resent and reject accountability. We will continue to stand up for our Constitutional democracy and for the people of South Africa.

John Steenhuisen MP

Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance