Mozambique: Police Recover Stolen Fuel

Maputo — The Mozambican police in the central province of Zambezia on Saturday recovered 11,000 litres of fuel that had been stolen from a boat belonging to the Chinese concern, the Africa Great Wall Mining Company.

The company is mining mineral-bearing heavy sands in the Zambezia coastal districts of Inhassunge and Chinde, and the boat is used in mining test operations.

The diesel stolen from the boat was carried from the scene of the crime in canoes and other small vessels and was unloaded at a house in Incidua, a neighbourhood of the provincial capital, Quelimane, on the banks of the Bons Sinais river.

According to the spokesperson for the Zambezia Provincial Police Command, Miguel Caetano, the police have arrested three people, all of Mozambican nationality, who were caught red-handed with the stolen diesel, as they were attempting to sell it on the black market in fuel.

He added that the three thieves had tried to bribe the arresting officers with 14,000 meticais (about 230 US dollars).

Caetano said the police acted quickly after the Chinese company reported the theft. He believed that the gang that organised the theft is larger, and that some of its members are still at large.

Caetano also told reporters on Monday that the police have arrested four people in Quelimane who appear to be part of a gang of currency forgers. They were found in possession of 4,000 dollars in counterfeit bills.

Caetano reported a grisly murder last week in which a gang of seven criminals murdered an albino citizen in Mulombo district and hacked off his genitals, and his arms and legs. This is the latest atrocity resulting from the superstitious belief that albino body parts have magical qualities, and can bring good luck and riches to those who use them in black magic rituals.

“In response to this macabre crime, three of the criminals were immediately neutralised by the police and will be held accountable for the inhuman acts they have committed”, said Caetano.