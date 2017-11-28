Gambia: Jiboroh Kuta Village Inaugurates U.S.$25,000 Water Project

A major water project comprising a borehole with two tanks containing five thousand litres each, six solar panels, streets taps, among other facilities worth twenty five thousand dollars, was Friday inaugurated at Jiboroh Kuta Village in the Kombo East District.

The water project was sponsored by Theo and Mathilde Keller Foundation based in Switzerland, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Fajara.

In his welcoming remark, the Alkalo of the village, Sherifo Jatta, expressed appreciation on behalf of his community for the laudable project sponsored by Theo and Mathilde foundation through the Rotary Club of Fajara, who was the implementing partner.

Mr Jatta spoke about the importance attached to water and health, saying that a healthy society is a rich society and no health is guaranteed without clean drinking water.

Mr Jatta further thanked the donors for creating a conducive and easy access to clean drinking water. "We are very much appreciative of your efforts and appeal for an extension of the precious product to the other parts of the community."

Alkalo Jatta also thanked the president of Rotary Club of Fajara, Sainey Manneh and Hon. Benjamin Robert for their concern and commitment.

Also speaking, Hon. Benjamin Robert, advised the beneficiaries to take ownership of the project for its sustainability, saying they are pleased to help the community of Jiboroh to ensure that they have access to clean drinking water.

For his part, the president of association of land owners in Jiboroh Kuta, Lanlokun Olabode Turimichi, thanked the donors, saying that they have really touch the lives of needy people, so God would reward them.

He said since 2003, they were advised to work with the Rotary Club of Fajara, which led to the securing of the water project and thanked the Rotary Club of Fajara for facilitating the project.

Speakers included the donor Theo Keller, Kaddy Touray on behalf of the women, the president of the Rotary Club of Fajara, who all spoke about the need to ensure the sustainability of the project as more support is underway.