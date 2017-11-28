Liberia: President Sirleaf Dedicates Cassava Processing Hubs, Health Staff Housing Unit, Performs Groundbreaking for New Dormitories At A. M. Dogliotti College of Medicine - Receives WFP Executive Board Members

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated several development projects including Cassava Processing Hubs and six Spiral Mixers for Bakers. The Liberian leader also performed groundbreaking for the construction of new dormitories for the A. M Dogliotti College of Medicine on the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia. She commended the World Bank its continued support to Liberia's development initiatives.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf performed the dedications during separate ceremonies on Monday, November 27, 2017 in Bensonville outside Monrovia; in Harrisburg rural Montserrado as well as on the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia.

In White Plains Harrisburg, President Sirleaf commended the World Bank Group for the support given to Liberia and emphasized government's commitment to prioritizing health worker housing needs. She said the construction of the housing units begin the process of rejuvenating efforts in the health sector.

She used the occasion to urged citizens of Harrisburg to return home and begin the process of development adding, "As I drove coming to Benton, I was a little bit sad to see all these places not developed" She noted.

Speaking at the Cassava processing hubs in Bensonville, President Sirleaf lauded the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its numerous contributions to Liberia's development agenda particularly in the Agriculture sector, among others.

She encouraged the bakers to produce more cassava, which she said will generate revenue and make Liberia self- sufficient in food production. The Liberian leader however assured them of her continued support to the sector to enable them get some assistance.

Speaking during ground breaking ceremony at University of Liberia Fendell Campus, the Liberian leader pointed out the importance of education at all levels stressing: "No matter what we do, without an educated population, we will not go far," President Sirleaf told the gathering.

She also thanked Dr. Ophelia Weeks, President of the University of Liberia, students and the Ministry of Health for their commitment and dedication.

For her part, World Bank Country Manager, Larisa Leshchenko said the World Bank is pleased to be part of the dedication of the staff housing units adding, "A healthy nation is a wealthy nation." She noted the construction of staff housing units in remote health facilities is one of the activities supported by the World Bank within the pillars of Re-engineering health infrastructure of the National Heath Investment Plan. She added that the World Bank has successfully collaborated with the Government of Liberia with resources amounting of US$ 2.5M to construct 41 duplexes consisting of 82 staff housing units in eight counties mainly Gbapolu, Montserrado, River Cess, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Maryland and River Gee counties.

Also speaking, Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Bernice Damn thanked President Sirleaf for her support to the health sector. She said the government was at White Plains Clinic for a symbolic dedication of 41 housing units, which according to her contain a total of 82 apartments for 29 health facilities across the country. She used the occasion to thank the World Bank for the support given the health sector among.

For her part Dr. Ophelia Weeks, President of the University of Liberia commended President Sirleaf and the World Bank for the level of support the University has received and continues to receive and said she was inspired and encouraged in light of the construction of two the dormitories.

In separate remarks, World Bank Country Manager, Larisa Leshchenko and Dr. Orison Amu - Country Manager of AfDB thanked President Sirleaf for demonstrating commitment in the sector and reaffirmed their institutions' commitment to Liberia's development agenda.

The ceremonies were graced be senior government officials including Agriculture Minister Seklaus Wiles, Health Minister, Dr. Bernice Dahn, Information Minister, Eugene Nagbe, citizens among others.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has received in audience World Food Program Executive Board Members at her Foreign Ministry office. The visit is part of the Executive Board's tour of three West African countries mostly affected by Ebola from 2014-2016.

Speaking earlier, the head of delegation Ms. Angelica Jacome, Panama Representative to the United Nations thanked President Sirleaf for welcoming her delegation and for the warm reception received since their arrival in Liberia.

Speaking further, she commended President Sirleaf for the global leadership she has demonstrated over the years. She stressed the need for pushing forward Liberia's agenda for development and strengthening the partnership with Liberia.

She noted that lot has been done in Liberia by the government something she said she's impressed off adding, "Madam President, we are impressed with Liberia's progress so far," she emphasized. She then committed her institution's continued support to Liberia.

Receiving the delegation, President Sirleaf welcomed Madam Jacome and her team to Liberia and recounted the World Food Program to Liberia especially during the civil crisis and during the deadly Ebola outbreak that took away many lives.

She lauded the Board Members for their visit and urged them to continue their support to Liberia - stressing some of the challenges Liberia is faced with especially in the areas of storing and processing. According to her as she goes around the country, she sees a lot of commitment and work done by farmers while emphasizing the 12 years of peace being kept by the citizens and all of those who contributed.